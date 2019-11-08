New Delhi: The Supreme Court appointed committee, comprising former Supreme Court judges, Justice Anil R Dave and Justice GS Singhvi, has reportedly found three mining companies violating the mining laws and recommended cancellation of mining leases of these companies.

The committee, which was asked to investigate the violation of mining laws by lessees, has submitted an eleven volume report to the apex court recently. The committee has given a clean chit to many mining companies, however, sources said it has found three companies in violation of law.

In the committee report, Meadeast Integrated Steel, Mala Roy and Kavita Agarwal have reportedly been found violating rule 37 and the committee, according to sources, recommended cancellation of mining leases of these companies.

The Committee, in its report, has cleared major mining companies— Rungta Mines Ltd., Rungta Sons Pvt. Ltd., Mangilal Rungta, Freegrade & Co. Pvt. Ltd., M/s. Bonai Industrial Company Ltd. and Essel Mining and Industrial Ltd— of the charges of illegal mining.

The committee was asked to investigate about fifteen lessees, accused of holding mining rights in excess of permissible limits by the apex court in the mining case.