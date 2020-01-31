New Delhi: The Supreme Court dismissed Friday the plea filed by one of the four death row convicts in the Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case, Pawan Gupta, seeking review of its order rejecting his juvenility claim.

The review plea filed earlier in the day was taken up for consideration in-chamber by a bench comprising Justices R Banumathi, Ashok Bhushan and AS Bopanna.

Earlier in the day in another development a Delhi court reserved its order on an application of three death row convicts in the Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case seeking a stay on their execution February 1.

Additional Sessions Judge Dharmender Rana reserved the order after completion of hearing of arguments of the Tihar jail authorities and the convicts’ lawyer.

The Tihar Jail authorities said that only one convict’s plea is pending and the others can be hanged. They challenged the application of three condemned prisoners in the case seeking a stay on their execution.

Details to follow

Agencies