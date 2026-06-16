New Delhi: The Supreme Court is slated to Tuesday a plea filed by the sevayats of the Shri Banke Bihari Temple in Mathura challenging certain decisions taken by the court-appointed high-powered management committee overseeing the affairs of the revered shrine in Mathura.

As per the cause list published on the apex court’s official website, a Bench of Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and Justice V. Mohana is slated to take up the matter.

According to the petitioners, some decisions taken by the Supreme Court-appointed management committee have adversely affected traditional religious practices at the temple.

Among the issues raised are the extension of darshan hours and the discontinuation of the traditional “Dehri Puja” practice.

The hearing is also expected to focus on the broader development of the temple precincts and surrounding areas in Vrindavan.

Earlier in the previous hearing May 26, the apex court expanded the composition of the high-powered management committee by inducting four elected representatives from the Raj Bhog and Shayan Bhog Goswami groups to ensure that traditional religious practices are adequately represented in the temple’s administration.

The apex court had directed the newly inducted members to jointly suggest measures for preserving traditional practices and improving the day-to-day functioning of the temple, including recommendations regarding temple timings during different weather conditions.

In the same order, the apex court had also stressed the need for holistic development of the area surrounding the temple and asked the Uttar Pradesh government and the court-appointed committee to prepare a comprehensive development plan.

The proposed plan is expected to address infrastructure needs such as road widening, regulation of commercial activities, improved pilgrim amenities, drinking water facilities, hospitals, resting places, transport services, and facilities for women, children, senior citizens and differently-abled devotees.

The state government and the management committee were directed to submit a report detailing the proposed development measures for the court’s consideration.

Earlier, in August 2025, the Supreme Court had constituted a high-powered management committee headed by retired Allahabad High Court judge Justice Ashok Kumar to supervise the day-to-day affairs of the Shri Banke Bihari Temple.

The committee was entrusted with responsibilities relating to crowd management, pilgrim amenities, safety measures and the overall development of the temple and its surrounding areas.

While constituting the committee, the apex court also stayed provisions of the Shri Bankey Bihari Ji Temple Trust Ordinance, 2025, which empowered the state government to create a separate trust to manage the temple, until its validity is adjudicated by the Allahabad High Court.