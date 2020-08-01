The world is a very interesting place to live in with wonderful and weird things all around us. There are many weird facts that are highly intriguing. One of those real crazy facts is that dead people can actually get goosebumps.

Are they the same as living being goosebumps?

The mechamism of goosebumps are not caused the same way they are for a living human though. A person that is alive will get goosebumps as a way for their body to try and warm itself. The skin protrudes and forms small bumps that raise the hair on the skin in hopes of trapping warm air closer to the skin. Someone could also get goosebumps as an emotional trigger to something they hear or see. This is caused by a release of adrenaline in the body.

Why is it that dead people can get goosebumps though?

It is not a living response that caused the deceased to get the bumps. Their reactions are cause by the rigor mortis that affects all of the muscles of the body. The hair follicle react the same way. As the hair follicles retract the raised bumps appear. Although they look the same as the cold caused bumps the living get, the reaction that the dead get is of no help to them.

Experience of frisson

If a song has ever left you with chills, you experienced what’s known to the scientific and medical community as “frisson.” Some researchers have dubbed them “skin orgasms,” and they feel like waves of sensations shuddering your entire body.. According to Mitchell Colver, a researcher at Utah State University who has studied the phenomenon, frisson (sometimes called aesthetic chills or musical chills) are created pretty much the same way as cold chills are.

PNN/Agencies