Bhubaneswar: Just a few weeks ago, she was in the news for wrong reasons. But now, she might be the person the state will remember in its fight against COVID-19. The young female doctor studying at Cuttack SCB College and Hospital, had tested COVID positive and later recovered, is Odisha’s first woman plasma donor for convalescent plasma therapy in Covid treatment.

In this method, plasma of cured patients who have developed antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 virus is used for Covid treatment.

Also Read: Malgodown, Behera Sahi in Cuttack declared as containment zones

Health and Family Welfare department tweeted lauding the donor, “We salute the spirit of our Covid Warrior, a student of SCB Medical College & Hospital, who has recovered from COVID19 and donated Plasma today. She is the first lady Plasma Donor of our State”.

Top sources said the medical student has formally expressed her willingness to donate blood plasma. She is the first lady donor of Odisha and urged everyone who recently recovered from the disease to donate their plasma for the recovery of thousands of patients who are battling with the deadly COVID-19 virus at the beds of various COVID hospitals.

“Many women hesitate to participate in such exercises. There is nothing to worry about and there should be no stigma. They should come forward to help the authorities fight the pandemic. They have an important role to play,” she added.

PNN