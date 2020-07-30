Cuttack: 11 positive cases detected from Behera Sahi and some areas of Malgodown (Ward No. 38) prompted the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) to declare the two areas as containment zones, Thursday.

The containment restriction has started from Thursday and will continue till further ordesr by CMC.

According to the official order by CMC, “Eleven positive cases of COVID-19 have been detected in Behera Sahi, Malgodown (ward no. 38) Cuttack, which is a densely populated area that requires detailed measures for active contact tracing. To facilitate this, it is necessary to make the area as a containment zone and to restrict the public from entering into and going out of the containment zone.”

Active contact tracing & surveillance is being carried out. Inhabitants within the #ContainmentZone are advised to stay inside their homes & cooperate. CMC will ensure the supply of essential services for all the citizens residing in this zone. #DontPanic #StaySafeAtHome pic.twitter.com/lN9GbOX7mA — CMC,Cuttack (@CMCCuttack) July 29, 2020

The Malgodown areas which will come under containment zone tag are Rajkishore Rout godown to house of Deba Behera in south, house of N Mahalaxmi to house of Nayan Mohanty via backside of Hotel Puspanjali in north, house of Deba Behera to house of N. Mahalaxmi via house of R Laxmi in west and house of Nayan Mohanty to Rajkishore Rout Godown via house of AK Mohanty in east.

All vehicular movement, movement of public transport and personnel movement will be stopped in the area. All the inhabitants within the containment zone shall strictly remain at home. All the shopping establishments of whatsoever nature shall be closed immediately, the order said.

It also said that the supply of medicines and essential goods will be ensured by the CMC.

CMC said that the decision is taken in the larger public interest to contain further spread of COVID-19.

PNN