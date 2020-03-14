Cuttack: SCB Medical College and Hospital (SCBMCH) authorities have beefed up preparations to meet any possible emergency situation arising out of coronavirus outbreak, a senior official of the premier medical institution Saturday said.

Speaking to reporters pertaining to the preparedness of SCBMCH to handle to menace, emergency officer of the hospital BN Moharana said the hospital is well-equipped with necessary infrastructure and staff to meet any eventualities.

“SCB Medical College and Hospital has an adequate stock of medicines, masks, and sanitisers. We have arranged four more ICUs with 70 beds in the new building,” Moharana said while adding that no one in the state has so far tested positive for the virus.

Moharana further informed that eights suspected patients have been treated at the hospital so far out of which seven have tested negative and were subsequently discharged. Another patient, who is undergoing treatment, will be released soon, he added.

PNN