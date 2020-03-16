Cuttack: A patient with symptoms of coronavirus was admitted at SCB Medical College and Hospital here, taking the total number of suspected coronavirus patients to ten.

He was admitted at the isolation ward of SCBMCH late Sunday night.

Sources said that the patient, a resident of Bhubaneswar, had been undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar after he suffered from cold and fever. It was when his health condition did not show any sign of improvement that the private hospital authorities had referred him to SCBMCH.

Meanwhile, Odisha Monday reported the first confirmed case of COVID-19. The patient is an Italy-returned researcher and presently undergoing treatment at the isolation ward of Capital Hospital.

PNN