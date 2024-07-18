Cuttack: The conflict between house surgeons and nurses of SCB Medical College and Hospital (SCBMCH) here was sorted out Wednesday evening and normal services would resume, an official said. Earlier in the day, services were partially disrupted at the hospital as around 250 house surgeons boycotted their general duties to protest against the alleged high-handedness of the nursing staff. The arguments of associations of the house surgeons and nurses were later heard by a committee, chaired by Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) Commissioner Bijay Kumar Dash.

It was decided that a departmental enquiry would be conducted and both sides agreed that they would resume their duties. The delivery of patient care will function smoothly, said Jayanta Kumar Panda, a member of the committee. He said all will cooperate to deliver the services smoothly. The house surgeons were on strike, but they provided emergency services, according to SCBMCH superintendent Sudhansu Sekhar Mishra. The conflict between house surgeons and nursing staff, which started Monday evening, escalated Wednesday when the house surgeons decided to launch an indefinite cease work.