Cuttack: SCB Medical College and Hospital here has so far tested over 20,000 samples for COVID-19. Chief Minister’s Office and Chief Secretary lauded SCBMCH in their tweets for this commendable job.

Sample testing for COVID-19 started at SCBMCH March 31. With minimum staff and equipment, Day One witnessed only four tests. At that time not many test kits and PPEs were available.

About 50 days have passed since the first test was done and over the period a lot of changes have taken place. The number of tests per day has gone up. A total of 1561 samples were tested May 17, which is the highest ever testing in a single day.

For the feat SCBMCH has achieved in the fight against the invisible enemy, the Chief Minister’s Office and the Chief Secretary gave a pat on its back. They took to their twitter handles to wish SCBMCH’s staff.

According to HOD, Microbiology Department, SCBMCH, Dr Nirupama Chayani, the next target set to achieve is to test 2000 COVID-19 test a day. “Six doctors and 40 dedicated staff are working in two shifts. Meanwhile, ancillary facilities have been added up to the initial ones. Most importantly, unlike coronavirus frontline fighters, the employees who are fighting against the virus behind the screen are putting extra efforts,” she added.

PNN