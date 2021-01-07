Sydney: Australia lost returning opener David Warner early in the first session on the first day of the third Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground here Thursday.

The left-handed Warner, who is coming back from groin injury, was caught in slips by Cheteshwar Pujara off the bowling of Mohammed Siraj.

Australia were 21/1 before rain stopped play. Debutant Will Pucovski was on 14 and Marnus Labuschagne on two.

Australia had won the toss and elected to bat.

For India, Rohit Sharma replaced Mayank Agarwal while Navdeep Saini makes his Test debut, replacing the injured Umesh Yadav.

Rohit is playing his first Test in over a year.

For Australia, David Warner and debutant Will Pucovski have replaced Joe Burns and Travis Head.

The series is level at 1-1 after two Tests.

Playing XIs

Australia: David Warner, Will Pucovski, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Matthew Wade, Cameron Green, Tim Paine (wicketkeeper/captain), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood

India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (captain), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini.

