Bhubaneswar: The two-day national conference on ‘Governance in India: Priorities, Policies, and Prospects’ concluded at Utkal University Saturday.

Organised by the Postgraduate Department of Public Administration in collaboration with the World Bank-supported Odisha Higher Education Programme for Excellence and Equity (WB-OHPEE), the event drew over a hundred participants from across the country.

The conference featured the presentation of nearly 75 papers, addressing diverse topics such as shrinking resources of smart cities, policy dilemmas over leave for working women professionals during menstrual days, natural calamities, disaster mitigation and preparedness, confidence disparity in education between vernacular and city-educated learners, and youth mental health policy issues.

The second day was chaired by renowned academician Pratik Kumar Mishra and Associate Professor of Humanities at IIT-Bhubaneswar Naresh Chandra Sahu.

The valedictory ceremony was led by Utkal University Registrar Kahnu Charan Dhir, with chief speaker E. Venkatesu and conference convener Pratima Sarangi in attendance.

Two participants received the ‘Best Paper Presentation Award’ at the closing ceremony. Organising Secretary Hemanta Kumar Dash delivered the vote of thanks, expressing gratitude to all participants and collaborators for making the conference a success.

PNN