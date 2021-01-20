Bhubaneswar: The School & Mass Education (S&ME) department of Odisha has issued a notification Tuesday afternoon asking all private schools in the state to slash their respective fee structures for 2020-21 academic session, in view of the COVID-19 pandemic situation.

The department asked private schools to comply with a recent ruling of the Orissa High Court pertaining to waiver of fees, confirming to different slabs as set out in the memorandum of understanding (MoU) which was inked earlier by all stakeholders September 10, 2021.

The slash in private school fee structures will be done under seven different slabs as included in the MoU, the notification stated.

Accordingly, 26% waiver of school fees for annual fee collection of above Rs 1 lakh; 25% waiver for fee collection ranging between Rs 72,001 and Rs 1 lakh per annum; 20% for annual school fee collection from Rs 48,001 to Rs 72,000; 15% for fee collection from Rs 24,001 to Rs 48,000; 12% for annual school fees from Rs 12,001 to Rs 24,000 and 7.5% for fee collection from Rs 6,001 to Rs 12,000 in a year.

Notably, the High Court ruled January 7 that the recommendations on reduction of school fees made earlier by the court-ordered high-level committee would be final and anyone having objections against the suggestions by the panel can file writ petition on the matter.

PNN