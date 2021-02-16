Patna: The principal of a school in Patna has been sentenced to death and a school teacher has been imprisoned for life by a court for the rape of a Class 5 student. Special POCSO judge Awadhesh Kumar, in an order passed Monday, announced capital punishment for the principal Arvind Kumar. The judge also imposed a fine of Rs 1,00,000 on Kumar. The co-accused in the case teacher Abhishek Kumar was sentenced for life. A fine of Rs 50,000 was slapped on him. The student belonged to a school situated in Phulwari Sharif locality of the city.

The case was reported in September 2018 when the 11-year-old survivor, was found to be pregnant. Her parents had taken her to the doctor who got worried as the victim frequently fell ill. It was then that they came to know about the girl’s pregnancy.

She narrated her ordeal amid questions from her parents. A case was filed under the POCSO Act (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) and relevant sections of the IPC (Indian Penal Code).

The accused were arrested and were put on trial in 2018 itself. Now the judgement was announced Monday by the POCSO court judge.