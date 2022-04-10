Balasore: A workshop for school students on child reporting was jointly organised by Odia daily Dharitri, UNICEF and People’s Cultural Centre (PECUC) at Talsari Panthanivas in Balasore Saturday.

Scores of students of class-VII, VIII and IX participated in the workshop. The children were allowed to do group discussion on multiple issues of the village and the school.

They deliberated on topics like shortage of classrooms, drinking water, playground, library, toilets, kitchen, sale of liquor, gutka (tobacco) and meat near schools. The group discussion was moderated by Dharitri’s Jajpur correspondent Harsavardhan Behera.

Dharitri’s deputy news editor Lala Sunil Kumar Rath explained the children how to write spot news and basic points of story line. Balasore district correspondent Manas Biswal outlined story ideas on floods and cyclones.

UNICEF’s state coordinator Radhika Srivastava, PECUC secretary Ranjan Kumar Mohanty, executive director Anuradha Mohanty, project coordinator Chimayi Pathi, community mobiliser Narayan Das and training officer Shital Pattnaik explained the schoolchildren about various issues

