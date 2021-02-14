Bhubaneswar: All schools across Odisha will remain closed for two days-Monday and Tuesday. School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash informed this Sunday.

Schools will remain closed Monday because the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) has given an Odisha bandh call for Monday.

Similarly, this year the schools have been directed not to celebrate Saraswati Puja on their premises. The puja falls Tuesday. This is so directed because of the pandemic situation. So, there will be no school Tuesday.

Worth mentioning, the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) has given a bandh call February 15, protesting against skyrocketing prices of fuel. The bandh will be observed for six hours, from 7:00 am to 1:00 pm.

However, emergency services including ambulances, milk vans, media persons and examinees will be exempted from the purview of the bandh, it was learnt.

Since it is likely that the Congress workers will stage road blockade at strategic points during the bandh, the Home Department has advised the government employees to reach their respective offices by 9:30 am the bandh day.

PNN