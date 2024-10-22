Bhubaneswar: Schools, colleges and other educational institutions will remain closed in 14 districts of Odisha from October 23-25 in view of a possible cyclonic storm, an official order said.

A well-marked low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal intensified into a depression Tuesday, as it rolled towards the eastern coast with the likelihood of turning into a severe cyclonic storm, the IMD said.

The depression is likely to further intensify into a cyclonic storm by October 23 and a severe cyclonic storm by October 25, impacting coastal areas of West Bengal and Odisha, it said.

“All schools, colleges, universities, technical/professional institutions, polytechnics and ITIs located in the districts of Ganjam, Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Bhadrak, Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Dhenkanal, Jajpur, Angul, Nayagarh, Cuttack, and Khurda will remain closed for three days (October 23 to 25),” the official order said.

Necessary instructions have been issued to the heads of different educational institutions in these 14 districts, it said.

