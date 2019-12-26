Post news network

Bhubaneswar. Dec 25: A science-themed kids’ park was dedicated to the children of Odisha at Regional Science Centre, Wednesday. The park was inaugurated by Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi. In the park, a lot of playing equipments has been installed which are based on different scientific principles like centrifugal force, friction, gravity, sound and pendulum.

Sarangi emphasized on the fact that students need to like a subject in order to do well.

Project Coordinator of RSC, Hara Prashad Mishra said that this is the 30th anniversary year of the Regional science centre and many initiatives have been taken to celebrate the year and encourage students to pursue science.

He said this year we had organised multiple events such as science film festival to encourage students to pursue science more seriously and also to give them the idea that science is fun and interesting.

Apart from Science Film Festival, the centre also started mobile vans for several districts of the state to give lessons on science based study and research. This apart, regular scientific experiment session were organised for the school children in the centre.

In the film festival, films from Southeast Asia, South Asia, Africa, the Middle East and Latin America were showcased which was organised by RSC in collaboration with Goethe Institute and Max Mueller Bhavan.

Set up in 1989, the Regional Science Centre (RSC) is among the 26 science centres/museums across the national network under the Council of Science Museums, an autonomous outfit under the Ministry of Culture, Government of India.