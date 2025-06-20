Chandipur: In celebration of International Horseshoe Crab Day, Chandipur beach Friday witnessed an inspiring convergence of environmental consciousness and scientific learning through a grand scientific exploration and mega beach cleaning drive.

The event drew over 200 spirited participants, including NCC cadets, Junior Red Cross volunteers, Scouts and Guides, united by a common goal: to protect marine biodiversity and raise awareness about the endangered Horseshoe Crab.

Eminent academicians Prof Manoranjan Mishra (Department of Geography) and Dr Asesh Kumar Shaw (Department of Journalism and Mass Communication), both from Fakir Mohan University, delivered captivating sessions on the ecological importance of Horseshoe Crabs. Their insights encouraged students to take on the role of marine conservation ambassadors.

Adding to the educational fervour, Dr Biswajeet Panda, founder of Bikash Saathi, led an engaging interaction focused on Horseshoe Crabs and the wider marine ecosystem. His session enriched students’ understanding of coastal biodiversity and the urgent need for its preservation.

Youth leaders Akash Jena, Saipriya Nayak, Tushar Behera, Adarsh Jena, Rashmita Kabat, and Rebati Singh conducted a ‘Beach Eco Walk’, introducing participants to diverse marine species and their natural habitats along the coast.

Outstanding contributions by students Siddhi Pradhan, Arju Ara Khan, and Ankita Dinda were recognised with awards for their creative posters and impactful presentations. Teachers from Siddhivinayak Public School — Malay Ranjan Mohapatra, Sanat Kumar Mohanty, Namita Patra, and Mousumi Shaw — also shared valuable perspectives on the importance of marine life conservation.

Spearheaded by coordinator Sambit Patra, the programme emphasised action as much as awareness. In a powerful display of commitment to ocean health, students collected over 500 kg of single-use plastics and ghost nets, which were responsibly disposed of.

This meaningful initiative was made possible with the support of Wildlife Trust of India, Fondation Segré, Dharitri, Orissa Post, and ASD Auditors, underscoring the strength of collective efforts in preserving our oceans for future generations.

PNN