BHUBANESWAR: International Odissi Dance Festival 2019 organised by Odisha language, literature and culture department in collaboration with Guru Kelucharan Mahapatra Odissi Research centre saw scintillating performances by various Odissi dancers at Rabindra Mandap here Friday.

The programme was attended by eminent dancer and Padma Shri awardee Aruna Mohanty, Sanskrit scholar Nityananda Mishra and Guru Keshab Chandra Rout. The 5-day-long dance festival which commenced Thursday will go on till Dec 30.

“The festival is mainly aimed at amalgamating various forms of Odissi on a single platform,” said GKCM CEO Sangita Gosain. “Dance is a form of celebration and every dancer here has come to exchange and learn from each other.”

Anshika Rath and Anannya Bejbarua from USA performed a duet titled ‘Radhe Rani Sange Nacha’. Both students of Guru Pankaj Charan Das felt that one can always learn a lot from Guru Kelucharana dance style and performing Odissi at such a big platform enhances one’s confidence as an artiste.

An evening performance by eminent Odissi dancer Yashomati Mishra enchanted Odissi lovers. She presented an abhinaya from Kishore Chandrananda champu with Raag kedhargouda and taal triputa which was cheoroegraphed by Late Guru Kelucharana Mahapatra.

Graceful Moves

Anushika Rath and Ananya Bezbaruha present Odissi at International Odissi Dance Festival at GKCM Odissi Research Centre in Bhubaneswar, Friday