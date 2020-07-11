Mumbai: Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are one of the perfect couples of the Hindi film industry. They often share photos and videos for their fans on social media to keep them updated.

Recently, Mira took to her Instagram to share a screenshot of one of her kids’ chat with Shahid.

Shahid and Mira have two children, Meesha and Jain. These screenshot reveal what name has Mira saved Shahid’s number in.

It seems like Mira’s phone was taken by one of her kids who then went on to type random characters and emojis in the messages sent to Shahid. While one text showed emojis of healthy food items and fruits, another one was in stark contrast and showed emojis of junk food such as fried, pizza and more.

Mira has saved Shahid’s number as ‘Tommy’ which was his character name in the film Udta Punjab. In an interview, Shahid revealed that Mira has saved his name as ‘Tommy’ in his phone because the couple first met during the shooting of the film Udta Punjab.

Sharing the screenshot, Mira wrote in her hilarious caption, “Phone-takeover. Any guesses? Must say we are firm believers in a balanced diet.”

Take look:

On the work front, Shahid’s upcoming film is Jersey. The film is a remake of a Telugu film based on a sports drama. The film also features Mrinal Thakur opposite Shahid.