Puri: The last rites of legendary sculptor, MP and Padma Vibhushan awardee Raghunath Mohapatra were performed with full state honours at a special crematorium at Girala village in Puri district late Sunday night. All the COVID-19 protocols were strictly followed at the crematorium, it was learnt.

The sculptor’s mortal remains were brought straight from AIIMS, Bhubaneswar to the village in an ambulance Sunday night.

Puri Sub-Collector Bhabataran Sahoo, ASP Purna Chandra Pradhan and some others officials received the body at the crematorium. They paid their last respects to the Mohapatra and then the rituals were carried out.

The funeral pyre was lit by Mohapatra’s grandson. He performed the rituals wearing PPE kit. Some family members were also present during the cremation.

Notably, Mohapatra was admitted to AIIMS April 22, after he tested positive for COVID-19. However, he lost his battle against the virus and succumbed at 3:49pm Sunday.

The sculptor, whose lifelong ambition had been to create a second structure on the lines of the Konark Sun Temple, was conferred with Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan and Padma Vibhushan awards in 1975, 2001 and 2013 respectively.

