Chhatrapur: After a long gap, Aryapalli marine police station has resumed regular patrolling at sea as the police station recently received a dedicated boat for its usage.

A source in the police station said the police station had two boats but both of them had been lying defunct on the police station premises for many years.

With no boats, the police were not able to carry regular patrolling. In case of any urgency, they used to hire local boats.

The police station received the new specially designed boat in the month of August this year. Seven technical staff have been attached to the police station to run the boat.

According to the source, patrolling is now being carried out on a regular basis. The 33 kilometres long stretch from Prayagi to Haripur in Ganjam block under this marine police station is being patrolled.

The police station, with the help of the new boat, is keeping a vigil on foreign boats transgressing into Indian waters.

The importance of marine police stations came to the fore in 2008 after terrorists entered Mumbai through the sea route and conducted attacks in the city.

Thereafter, marine police stations were set up along the coast in all the coastal states. At that time, two marine police stations were established at Aryapalli and Chikiti in Ganjam district.

PNN