Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi Wednesday said that the seas are not merely geographical boundaries but serve as gateways to vast opportunities, economic prosperity, and international cooperation.

He made the remarks while formally inaugurating the 14th Multi-Agency Maritime Security Group (Policy) Meeting at Lok Seva Bhavan in Bhubaneswar, which is being held outside New Delhi for the first time.

During his address, the Chief Minister noted that the 21st century is the Indo-Pacific century, and India is today emerging as a major maritime power on the global stage. He also added that hosting this high-level national meeting in Odisha, for the first time outside New Delhi, reflects Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s approach towards Cooperative Federalism in the country.

“Our oceans, ports, fisheries resources, and the Blue Economy are the most valuable national assets. The protection of these assets is essential not only for national security but also for economic development and the welfare of millions of coastal residents whose livelihoods depend on the sea,” said CM Majhi.

“Today, maritime security extends far beyond traditional law-and-order concerns, but it encompasses a wide range of challenges, including the protection of critical infrastructure, our awareness regarding the importance of the maritime domain, cybersecurity, disaster management, and environmental conservation,” he added.

Highlighting Odisha’s rich maritime heritage, the Chief Minister said the state has a coastline of nearly 575 kilometres along the Bay of Bengal. He noted that in ancient times, the seafaring merchants (Sadhabas) of Kalinga established trade and cultural links with various Southeast Asian countries through maritime routes, a legacy that continues to be celebrated in the state through the annual Bali Jatra festival.

He added that Odisha is now playing a significant role in India’s maritime development story. To further strengthen the state’s strategic maritime position, a deep-sea port is being developed in Ganjam, while a shipbuilding cluster is being established near Paradip.

The Chief Minister reiterated that the Odisha government supports the Union government’s progressive initiatives, such as SAGAR (Security and Growth for All in the Region), the Act East Policy, BIMSTEC, and the Coastal Security Scheme Phase-III.

He emphasised the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI), unmanned systems, and advanced monitoring networks in the field of maritime security. He also described the installation of NABHMITRA transponders on fishing boats and the implementation of the Coastal Vibrant Village Programme as important measures for strengthening maritime security.

The Chief Minister highly appreciated the contributions of the Indian Navy, Indian Coast Guard, Odisha Police, and other agencies engaged in safeguarding the country’s maritime borders.

Addressing the meeting, National Maritime Security Coordinator (NMSC) and former Vice Admiral Biswajit Dasgupta said that it is extremely difficult to identify a single model for maritime security. Instead, a well-thought-out strategic framework incorporating multiple models is required. He said that the National Maritime Security Office (NMSO) in New Delhi is undertaking several important initiatives, creating awareness about maritime security and providing guidance to all coastal states.

IANS