Sambalpur: Hirakud Dam Reservoir authorities Sunday released the season’s first floodwater from gate no-7 of left spillway.

According to dam authorities, the inflow of water into the reservoir is at 64,409 cusec while the outflow is 23,584 cusec. Water level at the dam stands at 609.27 ft against the full reservoir level of 630 ft.

The dam authorities are likely to release excess floodwater through another sluice gate apart from gate number seven later in the day, a senior official informed.

Meanwhile, Sambalpur district administration has already alerted local residents of Hirakud, Sambalpur and Burla areas through public address systems to take necessary precautions as water level on Mahanadi is expected to rise.

Notably, the multi-purpose dam’s reservoir consists of 64 sluice gates including 24 on its right side and 40 on the left. A sluice gate is capable to discharge 16,440 Cusec of floodwater when FRL reaches 630ft, which has been marked down as ‘danger level’.

PNN