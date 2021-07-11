Malkangiri: Hundreds of tribal residents from Swabhiman Anchal in Malkangiri district Saturday held a ‘prajameli’ to protest the transfer of district police superintendent Rishikesh Dnyandeo Khilari, a source informed.

According to the source, tribal villagers from three panchayats under Jodamba block gathered in large numbers and staged the prajameli (people’s movement) here demanding immediate withdrawal of the transfer order.

“Khilari had contributed significantly towards the development of Swabhiman Anchal during his tenure here. He should be allowed to continue as before in the district for few more years in the better interest of local tribals,” a local man from Jodamba block said.

Swabhiman Anchal was earlier infested by Maoists and remained cut off from rest parts of Malkangiri district leading to its name ‘Cut Off Area’ – by which it was known across the state. It is now being brought under the mainstream because of Khilari’s efforts, another local said.

Protesting locals also suggested that road connectivity in Swabhiman Anchal was expedited to a large extent by the police officer. If the SP is transferred and sent to another district, the process of development will slow down in Swabhiman Anchal, they added.

PNN