Puri: Laser scanning of Jagannath temple in Puri will be conducted for the first time during Rath Yatra this year when the three deities will be on their nine-day long tour to Gundicha temple.

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) will begin scanning after Lord Jagannath and His siblings move out July 12, a source said.

According to the source, a team of ASI officials led by its superintendent of Odisha circle Arun Kumar Mallick visited the 12th-century old shrine Saturday afternoon. The high-level team made a detailed assessment of conservation works. Three-dimensional laser scanning of the temple will be carried out in the days ahead.

“Through laser scanning, the entire architectural structure of the temple will be documented including measurement of each of the stones which will be helpful in future conservation works,” Mallick said later following his inspection of the Vaishnavite shrine.

All the sculptures including Ratnasinghasan will be minutely scanned and documented to find out if any crack has developed. The documentation will be used to plan conservation and evaluate the conditions of repair works that were conducted previously.

Further, laser scanning data will be used to assess the structural and architectural design of the shrine. ASI will assess the structural damages of Garbha Gruha and Jagamohan as well. Earlier, the archaeological body had conducted laser scanning of Konark temple, the official informed.

PNN