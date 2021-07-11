Koraput: At least two men died and seven others sustained grievous injuries as rival groups clashed over a land dispute Saturday night at Hatimunda village under Dasamantpur block in Koraput district.

According to a source, two families from Hatimunda village entered into an altercation over a dispute. Things took an ugly turn when it intensified further and a group clash erupted between two factions in the locality supporting each of the families, an eyewitness said.

The rival factions later became violent and attacked one another with sharp weapons leading to the casualties and grievous injuries, the eyewitness added.

The deceased persons have been identified as 45-year-old Dhanapati Jani and 40-year-old Sahadev Jani from Hatimunda village.

On being informed, local police immediately rushed to the village. The injured were rescued and sent to a nearby hospital for treatment. Police also recovered the two bodies and sent for postmortem.

Local police have registered a case in this connection and launched a probe. The investigation is underway and two persons are being interrogated to extract more information, a police official said.

PNN