Bhubaneswar: Odisha registered 2,282 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total tally in the state to 9,39,752. The active caseload in the state now stands at 25,461. Out of the 2,282 new infections, 1,315 were reported from quarantine centres while 967 persons contracted the virus locally.

Odisha reported 65 new fatalities as of Saturday taking total tally in the state to 4,599 as per a tweet of Health and Family Welfare department posted Sunday morning.

Khurda district registered the highest number of new Covid-19 cases with 592 persons testing positive for the disease. It was followed by Cuttack with 289 new infections.

Other districts that reported fresh Covid-19 cases are: Angul (61), Balasore (146), Bargarh (17), Bhadrak (71), Bolangir (9), Boudh (10), Deogarh (6), Dhenkanal (55), Gajapati (8), Ganjam (17), Jagatsinghpur (73), Jajpur (111), Jharsuguda (11), Kalahandi (12), Kandhamal (20), Kendrapara (62), Keonjhar (51), Koraput (40), Malkangiri (32), Mayurbhanj (141), Nabarangpur (12), Nayagarh (83), Nuapada (2), Puri (127), Rayagada (15), Sambalpur (18), Subarnapur (7) and Sundargarh (67).

The State Pool reported 117 new cases. These are persons who have come from outside Odisha and have tested positive.

A total of 1,45,68,487 swab samples have been cumulatively tested so far. The number of new recoveries stands at 3,120.

PNN