Paris: Four-time World Champion Sebastian Vettel cautioned Friday against the temptation to shoehorn too many Formula One (F1) races into a revised calendar. He described the move as ‘not realistic’.

Coronavirus outbreak decimates F1 season

The 22-event F1 season has been decimated by the outbreak of the coronavirus globally. Nine races have either been cancelled or postponed. The French Grand Prix scheduled for June 28 is also in doubt as is the Belgian Grand Prix, set for August 30.

F1 chiefs have floated the idea of making up for lost time by staging races on successive weekends. Some have even suggested having two events on the same weekend.

However, Ferrari star Vettel fears such a move could lead to burnout for team staff.

“We drivers are a little privileged,” Sebastian Vettel told reporters by teleconference from his home in Switzerland. “Of course, the races are tiring but there have to be limits for the staff. They must rest. We must also see if it is easy to reschedule races, if the circuits are not already taken. Many questions remain. I think the schedule will be busier, but 10 consecutive weekends is not realistic,” added the former World Champion.

Races without fans

Vettel suggested that he would favour staging races without fans if it allowed a quick resumption. However he it did not want it to become a regular feature.

Other sports have already toyed with the idea of staging events behind closed doors. For example, the US PGA Tour announced Thursday plans to resume in June. However, the first four tournaments will be closed to spectators.

“It’s complicated,” admitted Vettel. “On the one hand, there is the health of the sport. Then you have to think of people who work in the paddock and especially the fans. There are several options. No one likes to run in front of empty stands. But then it is the only option we have got now,” the driver added.

Vettel however, admitted that the damage to the sport caused by the coronavirus pandemic could be fatal for the smaller teams on the grid. Without racing, the massive TV and sponsorship revenues have dried up. Half of the teams have already started furloughing staff. Teams have agreed to lower the spending cap from $175 million (161.4 million euros) to $150 million.

“Clearly, some small teams are in danger and, as a family, F1 has to take care of its own,” said Vettel.

New contract

Spending has not been the only talk in the sport. There has also been speculation over Vettel’s contract with Ferrari. He penned a three-year deal with the Italian giants in 2017, reportedly worth around $112 million.

There have been talks over an extension. However, those conversations took a twist after Vettel finished the 2019 championships behind new teammate Charles Leclerc.

“At the beginning (of the coronavirus crisis), the priority was to manage the situation in the best way. Therefore the negotiations were put on hold,” said Vettel. “I think we are going to move forward but we do not have a specific deadline,” he added.

