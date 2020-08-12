Sambalpur: Sambalpur district administration Wednesday imposed Section-144 of CrPc in and around of 10 places in the district in the wake of COVID-19 cases.

The imposition of restriction will remain in force from August 12 to August 16, ordered Sub-Divisional Magistrate.

The areas which are come under the Sec-144 are Hatli Chowk, Badbazar; Hirakud Colony (Adarsh Nagar); Jhaduapada (Sradhakara Supkar Gali); Haragouripada, Panchgochhia; Jagannath Mandir Colony; Housing Board Colony; Sibanagar, Dhanupali; Explosive Colony, Motijharan; Nuapada, Bareipali and Kansaripada.

There will be no movement of people in or out of the restricted zone except for medical emergencies and for maintaining the supply of essential goods and services. Only essential activities will be allowed in the areas. No person will be allowed to enter within 100 meters radius of the above restricted zone, the order mentioned.

While there are 36 active cases in Sambalpur district, a total of 1231 samples have been tested so far.

