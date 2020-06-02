Puri: In a bid to avoid public congregation during Snana Yatra amid COVID-19 outbreak, Puri district administration Tuesday said it will clamp section 144 of CrPC on a stretch of Grand Road and around the temple.

According to the Puri collector Balwant Singh, prohibitory orders will remain in force on the stretch from Market Square to Kakudikhai Square and the area around Jagannath temple from 10 pm June 4 to 2pm June 6.

The decision was taken to avoid any possibility of public gathering on the Grand Road on occasion of ‘Snana Purnima’ that is scheduled to be held June 5.

To ensure that the devotees are not deprived of a glimpse of the Lords during the holy festival amid the congregation ban, Singh added that the festival will be telecasted.

Meanwhile, Department of Information and Public Relation (I&PR) secretary Sanjay Kumar Singh visited Puri for inspecting facilities at Bagedia Dharmasala and the place front of ‘Snana Bedi’ for live telecast. Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) chief Krishan Kumar, collector Singh and other senior officials of I&PR Department were present during Singh’s visit.