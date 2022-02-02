Bhubaneswar: Odisha State Election Commission (SEC) Wednesday released a detailed reservation list for councillors in all 110 Notified Area Councils (NACs) and Municipalities including three municipal corporations for the upcoming polls of Urban Local Bodies (ULBs).

A source said that as many as 668 wards out of the total 1,756 have been kept unreserved while 122 are reserved for Scheduled Castes (SC), 171 for SC (women), 49 for Scheduled Tribes (ST) and 133 for ST (women). However, a total of 613 wards have been reserved for women candidates, the source added.

“District Collectors have submitted the delimitation and reservation list to SEC while the state government has furnished the delimitation and reservation list of three municipal corporations. Therefore, process for the Municipal polls can be started now,” State Election Commissioner Aditya Prasad Padhi said briefing mediapersons.

“There will be no new addition of names to the Electoral Roll for the general elections to ULBs. As the Assembly constituency-wise electoral roll database has been prepared January 1, 2022, there will be no addition of new voters,” SEC Padhi stated.

“However, the names of voters that may go missing during the preparation of ward-wise Electoral Rolls for the general elections to ULBs can be restored. Correction is also allowed if the name of a voter from a particular ward is mistakenly added in another ward,” Odisha SEC Padhi further said.

The draft Electoral Roll will be published after ward-wise splitting. For the first time, both soft and hard copies of the draft will be shared with the national and state-level parties. Moreover, the political parties will receive a free copy of the draft Electoral Roll while it will also be available for others on payment basis, Padhi informed.

Notably, the draft Electoral Roll will be published February 10 and any objection and/or suggestion will be received in between February 11 to February 16. The objections and suggestions will be scrutinised February 18. Final electoral roll will be prepared by February 24 and will be sent to the State Election Commission February 28.

Polls are to be conducted for the 110 ULBs in Odisha including 48 municipalities, 59 NACs and three municipal corporations.

PNN