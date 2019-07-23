Angul: The macabre incident of eyes being gouged out of from the corpse of a minor girl at the morgue of the district headquarters hospital (DHH) here is still fresh in the mind. Close on the heels of it a similar incident has occurred enraging the locals who staged a demonstration at the residence of chief district medical officer (CDMO).

A person identified as Jambeswar Naik of Kushakila village under Jarpada police limits died in a road accident Monday night. His body was kept at the morgue of the DHH. When the body was taken out Tuesday morning for post-mortem, family members noticed that one of the eyes of the deceased had been gouged out.

The second incident of a similar nature in the space of four days irked local people. They visited the CDMO’s residence with the corpse, demanding an investigation into the incident. Tension also gripped the DHH premises with people urging the authorities to come out with the truth.

PNN