Cuttack: One more critical patient of Covid-19 who was the second in receiving Extra-corporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) treatment at SCB Medical College and Hospital (SCBMCH) in Cuttack also died Sunday night while undergoing treatment for lungs complications.

According to a SCBMCH official, the deceased woman hailed from Bolangir district. She was earlier admitted in critical condition to the government-run health facility here August 29. The female patient had severe lungs infection and was kept under ECMO support. However, she did not respond to the treatment and succumbed late at night.

A senior official of state Health department is also being given ECMO treatment at the cardiothoracic department. He was Covid-19 infected and was earlier shifted from a private hospital in Bhubaneswar.

SCBMCH presently has two patients kept under ECMO support.

It is pertinent to mention, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had launched a dedicated ECMO facility at the SCBMCH August 27 to provide free ECMO treatment. Nine such machines were installed at a time.

A patient from Pattamundai area in Kendrapara district had also died during ECMO treatment at SCBMCH Saturday night. He was earlier admitted for treatment August 29. The patient was then shifted from Covid-19 ward of SCBMCH to its Cardiothoracic Department.

PNN