Puri: The district administration has imposed Section 144 on Chandrabhaga fairground to check congregation in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic.

“Section 144 would be imposed on the fairground from 11 am February 18 to 1 pm the next day. The annual Magha Saptami Mela would be organised in strict adherence to Covid-19 norms,” said an official of the district administration.

The Special Relief Commissioner of state has directed the district administration to hold the Chandrabhaga fair with the presence of only 500 people. Any unauthorised entry into the fairground would invite stern action, said the official.

“Some locals, a few priests, government officials and media persons are allowed to visit the fairground. The devotees are requested to cooperate with the administration for smooth organisation of the fair,” added the official.

As per the tradition, Lord Tribeniswara, Lord Aisaneswara and Lord Dakhineswara embark on a grand procession to the Tirtha Mandap at Chandrabhaga on the auspicious occasion.

The deities are then taken for a customary bath early in the morning. The devotees take a dip in the holy pond before the sunrise and offer their obeisance to the Sun God.