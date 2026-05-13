Bhopal: A day after communal tension gripped Bhopal’s Old City after protests over the assault and public humiliation of a Muslim youth at a hotel turned violent, prompting authorities to impose Section 144 and intensify security arrangements across sensitive localities, officials said Wednesday.

The unrest broke out hours after hundreds of members of the Muslim community staged demonstrations demanding the arrest of persons accused of assaulting Arif Khan, a Muslim youth who was allegedly attacked by activists linked to a Hindu organisation at a hotel in the city Monday.

Late Tuesday night, large groups gathered near Hamidia Hospital, Imami Gate and adjoining areas of the Old City.

The situation deteriorated near the Moti Masjid, where incidents of stone-pelting were reported.

At least four police personnel sustained injuries during the clashes, while the windshield of the Talaiya police station SHO’s vehicle was damaged, according to the police.

Police fired teargas shells to disperse the mob and prevent further escalation.

Additional police forces were deployed overnight, and barricading and patrolling were increased in communally sensitive areas.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Shalini Dixit announced that prohibitory orders under Section 144 had been imposed in the Old City as a precautionary measure to maintain law and order.

She appealed to residents not to pay attention to rumours and cooperate with the police.

“A special team has been formed to identify and arrest the accused involved in the original incident,” Dixit said.

Shahjahanabad Assistant Commissioner of Police, Anil Vajpayee, told IANS Wednesday that the situation was brought under control after police intervention.

“The crowd was dispersed, and people were sent back to their homes. Police patrolling has been intensified, and a close watch is being maintained in all sensitive areas,” he said.

The controversy began after videos of the alleged assault circulated widely on social media May 10.

According to allegations, Arif Khan and a woman staying with him at a hotel were confronted by activists associated with a Hindu organisation.

Khan was allegedly beaten, stripped semi-naked, and had ink and cow dung smeared on his face before being handed over to the police.

The incident triggered outrage within the Muslim community.

Earlier Tuesday, a delegation led by Bhopal City Qazi Syed Mushtaq Ali Nadvi met Police Commissioner Sanjay Kumar and submitted a memorandum demanding immediate arrests and action against police personnel allegedly present during the incident.

Calling the incident “deeply hurtful to religious sentiments”, Qazi Nadvi alleged that police failed to intervene despite being present at the spot.

Police Commissioner Sanjay Kumar said Tuesday night that an FIR had been registered and assured that all aspects of the case, including the role of police personnel present during the incident, would be investigated.