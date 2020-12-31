Bhubaneswar: Commissionerate Police Thursday said that it will clamp Section 144 in Cuttack and Bhubaneswar from 9 pm Thursday to 5 am Friday.

The decision has been taken in order to ensure no large gatherings take place in public places.

Police Commissioner Sudhanshu Sarangi stated in a press conference that the police will clamp Section 144 from 9 pm tonight (December 31) till 5 am (January 1) in the Twin Cities of Cuttack and Bhubaneswar.

Seeking public support, Sarangi said “We urge people to closed down their shops, hotels and other commercial establishments and return to their respective homes by 9 PM tonight. We want to ensure that there is no large congregations in view of the New Year.”

“The Commissionerate Police has got information that several apartments and residential areas have planned to organise large congregations to celebrate New Year’s Eve. We urge them not to organise any kind of event as our patrolling teams will conduct surprise raids and take necessary action,” added Sarangi.

Sarangi further stated, “Though there has been a sharp decline in COVID-19 cases, we all need to be extra cautious to ensure that there is no second wave.”

The Police Commissioner said only people engaged in essential services will be allowed on the streets during the night curfew.

As per official sources, the Commissionerate Police will deploy 40 platoons of police force in the Twin Cities to ensure effective implementation of Section 144. Special blocking and checking drives will be intensified Thursday night by patrolling teams and cops.

“Even though clubs and hotels will be closed, we have decided to curb the movement of people during the restriction period. We urge people to celebrate New Year’s Eve inside their homes,” Sarangi added.

Notably, earlier in the day Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) Pradeep Jena imposed night curfew across the state from 10 pm Thursday to 5 am Friday to avoid any type of public congregation.

PNN