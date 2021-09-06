Karnal (Haryana): Prohibitory orders banning gathering of people were imposed in Karnal Monday, a day ahead of a gherao planned by farmers at the mini-secretariat here over the August 28 lathicharge, officials said.

The district administration has issued prohibitory orders under section 144 of the CrPC, banning the assembly of five or more people, and a traffic advisory with planned route diversions, they said.

According to a Haryana police advisory, main National Highway No 44 (Ambala-Delhi) may see some traffic disruptions in Karnal district Tuesday.

“Therefore, the general public using NH-44 are advised to avoid journey through Karnal town or otherwise use alternate routes to go to their destination on September 7,” it said.

Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Navdeep Singh Virk said elaborate security arrangements have been made in view of the call for the gherao of mini-secretariat.

He said the primary objective of these arrangements is to maintain public peace and order, prevent any kind of violence, facilitate the functioning of traffic and public transport system and to safeguard the public property across the state in general and Karnal in particular.

The IG Police Karnal Range and all district Superintendents of Police (Karnal Range) have been directed to take necessary preventive and precautionary measures to maintain law and order and peace in Karnal and adjoining districts, Virk said.

All measures will be taken to contain any kind of untoward incident and ensure safety of citizens, he added.

All citizens are being informed about these arrangements in advance so that they are able to plan and modify their journey accordingly, to avoid any inconvenience, Virk said.

Stern action as per law would be taken against the those trying to disturb the law and order, he added.

PTI