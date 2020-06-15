Bhadrak: Bhadrak Sub-Collector Pitambar Samal Sunday imposed Section-144 of CrPc in and around Aparibindha Elkha and Aparibindha Mirsahi area (Ward no-13) under Bhadrak Town police limits till 7 pm, June 16, to contain the spread of COVID-19 which has escalated in the district.

The Sub-Collector imposed the same from 7 pm, June 14 till 7 pm, June 16.

This development comes at a time when as many as 19 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Bhadrak Monday. All of the cases have been reported from quarantine centres.

While there are 26 active cases in Bhadrak district, a total of 7,494 samples have been tested so far.

PNN/Agencies