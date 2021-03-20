Pattamundai: Tension flared up in Ward No-11 of Pattamundai municipality in Kendrapara district Saturday following a group clash, forcing the administration to clamp Section 144 in the locality.

According to sources, there had been a dispute between a minority community and dalits for the last three days over the construction of a boundary wall of an Urdu school.

The situation become serious Friday evening when some youths from one side threw stones at the youths of the other side.

A stone hit one Manjulata’s stomach. Since Manjulata, wife of Purusottam Mallick, is pregnant, she became serious. Earlier on the day, Ashis, son of Karunakar Mallick, had been roughed up by some youths of the opposite group.

Besides, locals claimed that police had allegedly detained Balaram Mallick, who had gone to Pattamundai police station to lodge a report Friday.

Protesting against the attack on dalits, about 15 to 20 youths Saturday morning gheraoed the police station and staged a roadblock by putting burning tyres and erecting barricades at Canal Chowk and Daka Bangala Chowk.

To take stock of the situation, Kendrapara SP Sandeep Sampat Madkar visited the spot and had a discussion with the agitating youths. As he was talking to the youths in presence of other police officers, as many as 50 youths from a Muslim slum tried to attack the dalit youths.

To prevent further flare-up of communal tension, the administration clamped prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC.

The market area bore a deserted look with shops closed. However, agitation and roadblock continued till last reports came in.

Meanwhile, the police have registered two cases after receiving reports from both sides and are probing the matter.

Since the situation remains tense in Pattamundai market, police forces have been deployed at strategic locations to avoid any untoward incident.

