Puri: In the wake of the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, the state government has strengthened security at the Srimandir, one of Hinduism’s four sacred Dhams.

As part of the enhanced measures, one commandant, two deputy commandants, and three assistant commandants have been deployed to oversee the temple’s security arrangements.

According to an order issued by the Additional DGP, the appointed officers are required to report by April 28 and will serve on deputation for a period of three years, informed Puri Superintendent of Police Vinit Agarwal.

To further bolster security and maintain order, eight inspectors, 31 sub[1]inspectors, and 24 assistant sub-inspectors will also be stationed around the shrine.

Their responsibilities will include managing the queue system during darshan and safeguarding key areas like the Parikrama corridor, Gundicha temple, and Mausima temple, Agarwal added.

PNN