Imphal: Massive joint operations by Central and state security forces continued for the second consecutive day Tuesday to track down the perpetrators behind the killing of two Assam Rifles personnel — a Warrant Officer and a Havildar — in an ambush in Manipur’s Ukhrul district.

A senior police official said that intensive operations are “underway to neutralise the militants responsible for the killing of two Assam Rifles personnel” — Warrant Officer Balwant Singh and Havildar Chandra Mohan Singh.

The two Assam Rifles personnel were killed after a suspected Naga armed group ambushed an Assam Rifles vehicle at Nungshang Kong along the Imphal-Dimapur National Highway (NH-2) in the trouble-torn Ukhrul district Monday afternoon.

The deadly attack came four days after security forces destroyed two major militant bunkers at Thoyee village (Mahadev Top) and Jalenbung village under the Litan police station limits in the same district as part of sustained counter-insurgency operations.

Meanwhile, the dominant Naga insurgent group, the National Socialist Council of Nagalim-Isak-Muivah (NSCN-IM), denied any involvement in the ambush on the Assam Rifles vehicle in Ukhrul, asserting that it remains committed to the ceasefire agreement signed with the Central government and the ongoing peace process.

In a statement, the NSCN-IM categorically said that it was “neither involved in nor had any knowledge of the said incident”.

“The organisation remains firmly committed to the Ceasefire Agreement with the Government of India and continues to uphold its responsibilities under the agreed ground rules. The NSCN reiterates that it shall never resort to any action that could undermine, derail or sabotage the ongoing Indo-Naga political negotiations,” the statement said.

It further said that the pursuit of an “honourable and peaceful political solution” remains the organisation’s unwavering commitment.

The NSCN-IM also unequivocally condemned all actions and activities that are detrimental to the peace process and the ongoing Indo-Naga political talks. “At this crucial juncture, all stakeholders must exercise restraint and responsibility to ensure that the hard-earned progress made towards a peaceful resolution is not jeopardised by acts capable of creating mistrust and instability,” the statement added.

Meanwhile, the police official said that during an area domination exercise and foot patrol at Chiru village under Kangchup police station in Kangpokpi district, Manipur Police personnel recovered an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) and four locally made mortar shells. Security forces also arrested four cadres belonging to different militant outfits from Imphal East and Kakching districts and recovered arms and ammunition from their possession.

In another operation, security forces apprehended two juvenile active cadres of the Kuki National Front (KNF) from the Geljang area in Churachandpur district and seized 77 rounds of 5.56 mm live ammunition from them.

Security personnel from both central and state forces have continued their extensive crackdown on insurgent groups across Manipur as part of sustained efforts to restore peace and maintain law and order in the violence-affected state. Search operations and area domination exercises are being carried out regularly in fringe, mixed-population and other vulnerable areas to prevent militant activities, maintain public order and ensure the safety of civilians.

To strengthen security and monitor the movement of anti-social and insurgent elements, the authorities have set up 113 nakas and checkpoints across both the valley and hill districts. These security measures are aimed at curbing the movement of anti-social and inimical elements, intercepting suspicious vehicles and preventing the transportation of illegal arms, explosives and other contraband.

Security forces have also been providing escorts to vehicles, including trucks carrying essential commodities, along the Imphal-Jiribam National Highway (NH-37), one of Manipur’s key lifelines. Strict security arrangements and convoy protection measures continue to remain in place along the vulnerable stretches of the highway to ensure the safe and uninterrupted movement of vehicles and the timely supply of essential goods across the state.