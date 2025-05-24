Ranchi: Security forces Saturday killed two dreaded leaders of Jharkhand Jan Mukti Parishad, a renegade Naxalite outfit, with one carrying a reward of Rs 10 lakh and another Rs 5 lakh, in Jharkhand’s Latehar district, sources said.

Another dreaded member of the group, who was injured, has been arrested and an INSAS rifle has been recovered from him, the sources said.

The security forces killed Pappu Lohara, who was carrying a reward of Rs 10 lakh on his head, and Prabhat Ganjhu, who was carrying a bounty of Rs 5 lakh, in Jharkhand’s Latehar district, they said.

Both were leaders of the renegade Naxalite outfit Jharkhand Jan Mukti Parishad, they added.