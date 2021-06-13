Malkangiri: Foiling a Maoist attempt to attack security forces, a joint team of the Border Security Force (BSF) and Odisha police Saturday recovered three tiffin bombs from Swabhimaan Anchal in Malkangiri district.

The BSF, Odisha informed this in a tweet.

“On 12th June, alert troops of BSF and Odisha Police thwart Maoist threat and recovered 03 Tiffin IEDs and explosive in the general area of Mandapalli in Swabhimaan Anchal, Malkangiri along AP-OD border,” read the tweet.

Informing about the details that led to recovery of the three improvised explosive devices (IED), Malkangiri SP Rishikesh Khilar Sunday said a joint team of BSF and Odisha Police were carrying out a routine search operation in Mandapalli area. It was then their attention got attracted to a mound under a tree.

The alert security personnel dug up the mound and unearthed three tiffin bombs.

“The bombs were planted targeting the security personnel. Following the incident, the combing operation has been intensified in the locality,” the district’s top cop informed.

