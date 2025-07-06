Bhubaneswar: A two-day regional workshop on the Energy Conservation and Sustainable Building Code (ECSBC) was held in the City July 3 and 4.

Jointly organised by the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE), Ministry of Power, Government of India and the Chief Electrical Inspector-cum-SDA, Energy Department, the event focused on promoting awareness and implementation of ECSBC across eastern states, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Jharkhand, and Bihar.

The workshop was attended by Energy Department Principal Secretary Vishal Kumar Dev, and Housing & Urban Development and Commerce & Transport Departments Principal Secretary Usha Padhee who addressed the gathering.

BEE director Pravatanalini Samal, along with representatives from the State Designated Agencies (SDAs) of the participating states, was also present.

In his keynote address, Dev stressed the need for an official notification to implement ECSBC and urged state authorities to promote energy efficiency in the construction sector. He also directed the launch of a pilot ECSBC project in the state.

Samal assured full support for implementing ECSBC across the region. Padhee emphasised that energy conservation is not just a regulatory mandate but a continuous effort to ensure a better future for the next generation.

She noted that adopting ECSBC would play a vital role in realising the vision of a developed Odisha and a developed India.

So far, 13 prominent buildings in Odisha, including Madhusudan Academy, Police Commissionerate, Nirman Saudha, and OREDA, have received star ratings for energy performance.

These buildings were felicitated at the event.

