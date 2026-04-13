Raipur/Nuapada: In a significant breakthrough in the ongoing fight against Left-Wing Extremism, security forces have recovered a large cache of explosives and bomb-making materials from the dense Dhekunpani forest along the Chhattisgarh-Odisha border, successfully thwarting a potential major terror strike in the region.

A team of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), operating from the Komna police camp in Odisha’s Nuapada district, conducted a joint search operation based on specific intelligence inputs about suspicious Naxal activities.

The operation targeted the rugged terrain of Dhekunpani forest, located adjacent to the Sunabeda Wildlife Sanctuary, an area historically exploited by Naxals due to its inaccessible geography and proximity to Gariaband district in Chhattisgarh.

During the cautious search deep inside the forest, the troops recovered 70 gelatin sticks — a high-explosive material frequently used by Naxals to trigger IED blasts — along with three steel containers typically employed to fabricate lethal ‘tiffin bombs’, and four bundles of electronic wires meant for assembling remote-controlled detonation circuits.

Officials believe these materials were intended to target security force vehicles or carry out a large-scale Improvised Explosive Device (IED) attack in the sensitive border region.

This timely recovery has prevented a major conspiracy aimed at spreading terror and disrupting anti-Naxal operations.

Security experts noted that the Sunabeda sanctuary and its adjoining forests have long been used by Maoists for hideouts, though the area was recently declared largely Maoist-free, allowing renewed focus on wildlife conservation and development.

Following the seizure, joint teams of Komna police and CRPF have intensified patrolling and search operations across suspected hideouts in Dhekunpani and the surrounding forests.

Stringent security measures, including heightened alerts at border police stations, have been put in place to prevent any retaliatory or fresh attempts by remaining Naxal elements.

Senior CRPF officers said the vigilance and prompt action by jawans, acting on credible intelligence, have once again demonstrated the effectiveness of coordinated operations between Central and state forces. Such recoveries significantly weaken the logistical capabilities of Naxals.