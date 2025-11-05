Imphal: Security forces have recovered a large cache of arms and ammunition in Manipur while also arresting two inter-state drug peddlers and seizing 2 kg brown sugar from their possession during the past 24 hours, officials said on Wednesday.

An official said that the security forces, including the Assam Rifles, Manipur Police and other Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) personnel, in joint operations, have recovered the arms and ammunition and other materials from Imphal East and Thoubal district.

The recovered arms included a foreign-made M16 rifle, an SBBL PAG, two .22 rifles, six 9 mm pistols, along with a magazine each, and a repeater gun.

The recovered ammunition includes five grenades, two detonators, and some cartridges of different calibres.

The official said that the Manipur Police arrested two inter-state drug peddlers along with approximately 2 kg of brown sugar valued at over Rs 1 crore from the Sekmai Pangaltabi area of the Imphal West district.

The arrested illegal drug traders were identified as Mohammad Mustakim, 28, and Umar Khan, 30, both residents of Thoubal district.

Security forces continue to conduct a crackdown against the militants, and search operations and area domination are being carried out in the fringe, mixed-populated and vulnerable areas across districts, the official said.

According to the official, a total of 115 nakas/checkpoints were installed in different districts of Manipur, both in the hills and the valley region, to prevent untoward and illegal movements of inimical elements and suspected vehicles. He said that the security forces have provided escorts to many vehicles, including trucks carrying essential items, along the Imphal-Jiribam National Highway (NH-37).

Strict security measures have been taken in all vulnerable locations, and a security convoy is provided in sensitive stretches to ensure free and safe movement of vehicles.

Manipur Police have urged people not to believe rumours and be vigilant of false videos. “The veracity of any circulation of unfounded videos, audio clips, etc., may be confirmed from the Central Control Room. Moreover, there are possibilities of many fake posts being circulated on social media. It is hereby cautioned that uploading and circulation of such fake posts on social media will attract legal action with consequences,” a police statement said.

The police authority also appealed to the concerned people to return the looted arms, ammunition and explosives to the police or the nearest security forces post immediately.