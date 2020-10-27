Malkangiri: During a combing operation by security forces, an exchange of fire took place between forces and Maoists at Jumadanga forest under Chitrakonda police limits in Malkangiri district on the Odisha-Andhra Pradesh border Tuesday morning.

However, no casualty has so far been reported even as the gun fight is learnt to be still underway.

Acting on a tip-off about the ultras planning to carry out some anti-state activities, jawans of Special Operation Group (SOG) and District Voluntary Force (DVF) launched a joint combing operation in the area.

According to a source, noticing the security forces marching towards them, the Maoists opened fire at the security forces. In retaliation, the security forces opened fire as well.

Notably, a team of BSF’s 9th Battalion security personnel had unearthed a tiffin box bomb from a place in Malkangiri district October 20 while carrying out a combing operation in the Maoist infested pocket in Swabhiman Anchal.

Maoists had killed one Dasu Khemudu suspecting him to be a police informer at Khajuriguda area under Jodamba police station limits that same night.

PNN