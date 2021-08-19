Hinjili: A security guard was seen providing health services to patients at Hinjili government hospital in Ganjam. A video purportedly showing the man checking blood pressure of a woman patient lying on a bed at the health facility has gone viral on social media.

The patient is from Tankachhai village of Hinjili subdivision. She was admitted to the hospital after the woman fell sick a couple of days ago, a local villager said.

Notably, an existing government health facility was earlier upgraded to Category-II sub-divisional hospital (SHH) with 80 beds and a new building. Number of doctors and nurses were also stepped up.

Treatment of patients started at the upgraded SHH on RMC campus February this year. Although there is a staff colony on its premises, most of the doctors and nurses stay in Berhampur town of Ganjam and prefer private practice leading to deteriorating health services at the centre.

